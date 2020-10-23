Trump Expected to Campaign in Upper Bucks County Monday

Credit: Flickr (https://farm6.staticflickr.com/5253/5440004897_019dde2b8c_b.jpg

Although he has yet to make a campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, President Donald Trump will come fairly close when he visits Upper Bucks County Monday.

According to numerous media sources, Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally at Pennridge Airport in Perkasie, barely a week before the election.

Doylestown Patch cited Newtown Athletic Club owner and People 4 Trump founder Jim Worthington in its reporting on the anticipated event, details of which have yet to be released.

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state that is crucial to both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, who holds a lead in the state according to most polls.

Bucks County historically leans Republican, however surrounding counties have been less reliable for the GOP, and Northampton County in particular is considered a bellwether when it comes to deciding the winner of presidential elections.

Last month, controversial Trump supporters and Missouri gun rights activists Mark and Patricia McCloskey campaigned on the president’s behalf in Lower Saucon Township, where they held a rally in Town Hall Park.

The rally reportedly drew several hundred people and generated controversy due to the fact that political signs were displayed at it, apparently in violation of the permit organizers received.

It was documented that attendees also attempted to restrict media access to the event, in spite of the fact that it was held in a public park and was authorized by township officials.

Both Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown borough supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election, in which he defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The only voting district in Saucon Valley in which a majority of voters didn’t support Trump–a Republican–four years ago was Lower Saucon District #8, according to a map of voting records published by Lehigh Valley Live Thursday.