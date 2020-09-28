Drop Box Locations Announced for Northampton County Ballots

Are you planning to vote by mail, but also to refrain from using the United States Postal Service to deliver your ballot to county election officials?

If you answered “yes” to that question, Northampton County has a plan to ensure that your ballot is secure and your vote, counted.

County Executive Lamont McClure announced Monday that the county will open four secure drop boxes for paper ballots; one in each of its four council districts.

The ballot drop boxes will be set up in the following locations beginning this Thursday, Oct. 1:

Northampton County Courthouse Rotunda , 669 Washington St., Easton, Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 8 pm, Sat 8 am to 12 pm.

, 669 Washington St., Easton, Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 8 pm, Sat 8 am to 12 pm. Northampton County Human Services Building , 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 7 pm.

, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 7 pm. Northampton County 911 Center , 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, Pa. Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 8 am to 4 pm.

The county began mailing ballots to those who’ve requested them on Monday, McClure said during a news conference that was held at the county courthouse.

Other speakers at the news conference included Northampton County Registrar of Elections Amy Cozze and the county’s director of administration, Charles Dertinger.

Video of the news conference was shared via Facebook Live.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and some polling places have changed for Northampton County residents, including some Saucon Valley residents.

For more information about where and how to vote if you live in the county, see our recent Q & A with Becky Bartlett of the Northampton County Voter Registration Office.