Police: 2 Drivers Each Say the Other Caused Crash ‘On Purpose’

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are trying to unravel a mystery: the mystery of who caused a car crash and whether it was related to an alleged robbery in the same area.

In a news release Sunday, Tpr. Scott Soltau said the accident happened on the morning of Aug. 13 in the 2400 block of John Fries Highway in Milford Township, Bucks County.

Upon his arrival at the accident scene outside a daycare facility, Soltau said he arrested a 35-year-old driver on charges of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damaged in the accident were a business sign valued at $200 and black fencing valued at $800, the news release said.

Soltau said the Bensalem man he arrested outside Life Span School & Daycare told him that it hadn’t been a one-vehicle wreck, however.

He reported that “another vehicle was involved in the crash and had fled the scene,” Soltau said, and that the other driver had “struck his vehicle on purpose.”

Soltau said he subsequently located the man who was driving the other car and received a different version of events from him.

“The other person involved in the crash was located at his residence and…related that (the other driver) struck his vehicle on purpose, and (that) he fled the scene because he was scared for his life.”

Later on, Soltau said “it was determined that the crash may be related to an alleged robbery that occurred days prior.”

How that was determined wasn’t explained in the news release about the accident, but the alleged robbery was described in a separate release, also written by Soltau.

In it, he said the 35-year-old driver who was there when he responded to the John Fries Highway crash told him he’d been the victim of a robbery perpetrated by three people.

The man reported being robbed of a Samsung Galaxy A01 phone in a black case with an American flag popsocket on it, the news release indicated.

Although the robbery was reported to state police Aug. 13, Soltau said the victim wasn’t sure whether it had happened on Aug. 9, Aug. 10 or Aug. 11.

The investigation into the strange case is continuing.