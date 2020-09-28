Saucon Valley Girls Soccer Team Takes on Salisbury Falcons: Video (Brought to You by Andrew & Sonya Hughes)

Photo by Chris Christian

The Saucon Valley girls soccer team went head-to-head and toe-to-toe with the Salisbury Falcons on Wednesday, Sept. 23, in a game that was played on the Panthers’ home turf.

Both teams played aggressively, however the Panther girls came up just short, losing to the Falcons 3-2.

The Panther girls record is now 0-3.

If you missed the action on game day, you can always catch it later thanks to Saucon Source’s innovative livestreaming partnership with Saucon Athletics.

This partnership was designed so high school athletes can receive the coverage they deserve, without the need to compromise safety.

Saucon Valley girls soccer, boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey and football are livestreamed on the Saucon Athletics YouTube channel, with the feeds shared directly to Saucon Source’s Facebook page.

Be sure to like and follow Saucon Source and subscribe to Saucon Athletics on YouTube for notifications about upcoming games.

The team’s next game is at home against Southern Lehigh at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Saucon Valley football team’s first game of its season is now scheduled to be played on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Saucon Valley School District Stadium in Hellertown.

Sponsors for football and other high school sports livestreams/recordings are needed.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for Panther football or another fall sport, please email Josh Popichak, publisher, at josh@sauconsource.com or Saucon Valley athletic director Bob Frey at robert.frey@svpanthers.org for more information.

For the latest girls soccer schedule as well as other team schedules, rosters and additional information, please visit SauconAthletics.org.

About Our Sponsors: Andrew and Sonya Hughes of Hellertown are sponsoring girls soccer coverage on Saucon Source to help recognize the achievements of Saucon Valley’s female high school athletes and in tribute to their daughters, who were standout high school student-athletes. Between the two of them they earned 14 high school varsity letters playing soccer, softball, basketball and field hockey. “Female athletics was a big part of our family life for many years,” said Andrew. “Through those amazing experiences we also noticed that females don’t seem to have the same level of exposure and support as their male counterparts. So we are very sensitive to situations where we perceive an imbalance of exposure of female student athlete participation in competitive high school sports. We also like to encourage greater involvement of young people in athletics.” Saucon Source and Saucon Athletics thank the Hughes family for their generous support of this coverage.