Evelyn Lydia Gross Wallace, 103 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Born on University Avenue in Bethlehem on June 10, 1917, Evelyn Lydia (Gross) Wallace was the daughter of Harold and Lydia (Hafner) Gross. Mrs. Wallace passed away on Sept. 17, 2020 in Lake City, Fla. Although she was born, educated and married in Pennsylvania, she had been a resident of Live Oak, Fla., for the past 37 years. Evelyn was a faithful, productive member of First Presbyterian Church of Live Oak. Mrs. Wallace graduated as an RN from Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia, and served as the first school nurse in Lower Saucon Township. The last 10 years of her career were spent at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, as their rehabilitation RN. Her greatest joy in Florida was children and literacy. She read to children in public school for many years. She also volunteered at Advent Christian Village and was an officer in the home and community (HCE) organization.

SURVIVORS

Being preceded in death by her husband, John, after 64 years of marriage, she is survived by two sons, John T. Wallace III of Orlando, Fla., and William L. Wallace of Center Valley; three grandchildren: Toni Louise Carpentier of Deltona, Fla., Susan Wallace of Orlando, Fla., and Amy Cozze of Nazareth; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Thomas and Karl Gross.

SERVICES

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Friedensville Cemetery, 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley. Arrangements by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friedensville Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034.