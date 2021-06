Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Monday evening was rather warm, but nevertheless a nice night for the Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township Police departments’ annual bike ride on the Saucon Rail Trail.

The ride to Bingen and back ended with frozen treats and smiles for all at Rita’s Italian Ice on Main Street in Hellertown.

The ride has a dual purpose: to help promote bike safety and to show kids that local police officers are both approachable and friendly.

Photos by Chris Christian