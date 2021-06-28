NWS Heat Advisory: Temp Could Feel Like 104 Tuesday, Wednesday

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Hot enough for you? That question may be tongue-in-cheek if it’s asked at all this week, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to high relative humidity, the National Weather Service predicts that the heat index–which measures how hot it actually feels–could range from 100 to 104 degrees both days. Monday’s heat index could also approach triple digits.

Consequently, the NWS forecasting office at Mount Holly, N.J., has issued a heat advisory for Northampton and Lehigh counties from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory said.

To avoid heat-related sickness, individuals who will be spending significant time outside or in un-air conditioned spaces should follow common-sense safety measures, including:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic beverages

Staying out of the sun

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Rescheduling strenuous activities for early morning or evening

Taking frequent rest breaks in shaded areas or inside air conditioned spaces

Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location, and if heat stroke is suspected, 911 should be called immediately.

The NWS statement also included the important reminder that during hot weather, children and pets should not be left unattended inside vehicles under any circumstances.

For those who don’t own their own pools, an excellent option for cooling off is a local public swimming pool. The Hellertown Pool opened for the season last week, and is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting. However, some other pools are operating on reduced schedules or haven’t yet opened, due to a shortage of certified lifeguards.

It was hoped that the Fountain Hill Pool would open for the season on Friday, however it remained closed all weekend. Borough officials responding to questions about the pool on Facebook couldn’t say when it would open, at least for weekend swimming.

Monday’s high temperature in the Hellertown area was expected to be 92. The high on both Tuesday and Wednesday was forecast to be 94, according to the latest NWS forecast for the Lehigh Valley. Each day there will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with the probability of precipitation increasing from 20 percent Monday to 40 percent by Wednesday, when heavy rain from storms could also occur in the evening.