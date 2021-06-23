Hellertown Pool Opens to the Delight of Young and Old (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

For the first time in nearly two years, the sounds of splashing and laughter could be heard coming from inside the fence that surrounds Hellertown’s historic swimming pool.

After a canceled season in 2020 due to the coronavirus and a delayed start to this year’s season because of a lifeguard shortage, there was happiness–and a sense of relief–that the beloved landmark was once again available as a cool respite for young and old alike.

The weather for Wednesday’s opening was nearly perfect, with blue skies and sunshine the meteorological order of the day in Saucon Valley. The pool had been scheduled to open for the season on Tuesday, but rain led officials to delay the opening another day.

If anything, Wednesday afternoon’s temperatures in the mid 70s were slightly below normal. Typically, the high temperature in late June should be in the low 80s. But given the warmth of the sunshine–and the smiles of familiar faces–no one seemed to mind.

For more information about the Hellertown Pool, including daily admission rates for the 2021 season, visit HellertownBorough.org. The pool–which is located at 575 Durham Street–is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting, through Sunday, Aug. 22.

Photos by Chris Christian