Hellertown Pool Opens to the Delight of Young and Old (Photos)

Photo by Chris Christian
The water slide was a big draw on opening day at the Hellertown Pool Wednesday. The pool opened for its 2021 season about two weeks later than usual due to a lifeguard shortage that has also impacted the Fountain Hill Pool, however visitors were happy just to enjoy its cool waters once again, after missing them all last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time in nearly two years, the sounds of splashing and laughter could be heard coming from inside the fence that surrounds Hellertown’s historic swimming pool.
After a canceled season in 2020 due to the coronavirus and a delayed start to this year’s season because of a lifeguard shortage, there was happiness–and a sense of relief–that the beloved landmark was once again available as a cool respite for young and old alike.
The weather for Wednesday’s opening was nearly perfect, with blue skies and sunshine the meteorological order of the day in Saucon Valley. The pool had been scheduled to open for the season on Tuesday, but rain led officials to delay the opening another day.
If anything, Wednesday afternoon’s temperatures in the mid 70s were slightly below normal. Typically, the high temperature in late June should be in the low 80s. But given the warmth of the sunshine–and the smiles of familiar faces–no one seemed to mind.
For more information about the Hellertown Pool, including daily admission rates for the 2021 season, visit HellertownBorough.org. The pool–which is located at 575 Durham Street–is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting, through Sunday, Aug. 22.
Photos by Chris Christian
A team of summer employees helps keep the landscaping around the Hellertown Pool looking clean and green at all times.
As always, opening day at the Hellertown Pool was a day to savor time spent with friends and family. This year’s opening was extra special, as it marked the first time in nearly two years that the beloved landmark was able to welcome swimmers back.
The Hellertown Pool’s concession stand did a brisk business, as swimmer after swimmer worked up an appetite splashing around on opening day Wednesday.
There was no shortage of sunshine Wednesday for anyone looking to add a little color.
The splash pad at the pool is a popular spot with little ones.
Lifeguards kept a watchful eye on the swimmers on opening day.
“Cannonball!”
Unoccupied towels always mean it’s a good day at the Hellertown Pool. With abundant sunshine and smiles everywhere, opening day Wednesday appeared to exceed the expectations of eager pool-goers.