Thoughts on Comments Regarding Unvaccinated COVID Victims (Op-Ed)

There appear to be two schools of thought on how the death of someone who was unvaccinated and died from COVID-19 should be treated on social media. One–to which the majority of readers seem to subscribe–demands that they be memorialized in the same way anyone else who has died is. That is to say, they would like no mention to be made of their vaccination status, or the possibility that it contributed to their demise.

The other school of thought is that these tragic, needless deaths can serve as critical reminders of the importance of being vaccinated against the coronavirus. But can they?

As an editor and comment moderator, as well as someone who believes in the COVID vaccine’s effectiveness, I struggle with this. Clearly, the majority of Americans are no longer undecided about the vaccine, yet some still are. If there is any possibility that reading about someone young and seemingly healthy who died from COVID could persuade someone–anyone–to be vaccinated, isn’t it my moral and ethical responsibility to allow that person’s death to serve as a “teachable moment” on behalf of the community I serve? On the other hand, I have a moral responsbility to the family and friends of the deceased. I can imagine that reading comments by strangers along the lines of, “Why was your loved one so naive as to be unvaccinated?” or even “Hopefully this will motivate others to be vaccinated” would only add to the pain they are already experiencing. The children and grandchildren of the unvaccinated who have died will be particularly traumatized by their losses. I’m a journalist, but as a compassionate human being I don’t want to add to their pain if I can help it.

I have to make decisions, one way or another, but I’ll admit that I don’t know what the answer is to this problem.

Should journalists not only be silent when someone unvaccinated dies from COVID, but also silence those on social media who attempt to use their death to convince others of the need to be vaccinated? Or should we allow them the freedom to comment things that might be hurtful, if there’s a possibility that they will convince even one person to get the vaccine? I think this is a situation in which my responsibility to respect the individual and my responsibility to inform the community on issues related to public health and safety are in conflict, and there is no satisfactory middle ground, unfortunately. My head wants to help the community stay safe. After all, COVID not only affects individuals, but it is also a highly contagious disease. My heart, on the other hand, is loathe to allow comments that may appear disrespectful to the deceased and their loved ones to stand.

This is a no-win situation for me, and I’m assuming for other journalists, too. You can write about the dangers of being unvaccinated in generalities, but nothing illustrates the danger of this horrible disease as effectively as a true account of a life needlessly lost. On the other hand, how can you help a community–let alone save it–if you lose your soul?

Josh Popichak is the founding publisher and editor of Saucon Source. He can be reached at josh@sauconsource.com.