Hellertown Scout Dedicates Eagle Project to Historical Society

Joey Di Russo, a Life Scout from Boy Scout Troop 319, designed and built a display cabinet for the Hellertown Historical Society. The cabinet was built and dedicated for his Eagle project, and Di Russo anticipates earning Eagle rank this October.

The Hellertown Historical Society has a new way to display its historical scouting artifacts thanks to a local scout’s Eagle Project.

Joey Di Russo, who is a Life Scout in Hellertown Boy Scout Troop 319 and a senior at Saucon Valley High School, designed and built a display cabinet for the Historical Society over the course of this year.

He got the idea for the project from Hellertown Historical Society member Andrea Danner. Di Russo worked closely with Danner to design and construct the cabinet, which he began working on in January.

The cabinet is made of Red Oak. Di Russo also used tempered glass, piano hinges, screws, brad nails, latches, colonel stain and two pieces of White Oak stumps in the cabinet’s construction.

Di Russo got the idea for the cabinet when Hellertown Historical Society member Andrea Danner reached out to his troop suggesting the project. Di Russo worked closely with Danner, who was his preschool teacher, to design and build the cabinet.

“I suggested to Joey that we use his great-grandma Virginia’s doilies to lay down on the inside of the cabinet as a final touch,” said Di Russo’s dad, Joseph Di Russo. “We have a ton of them from her, plus it was a nice way to include her in the project.”

The finished cabinet measures 30 inches deep, 66 inches long and 36 inches high. It houses Boy Scout artifacts spanning over the last 100 years. In total, the project took roughly 40 hours to complete.

The cabinet was delivered to the Hellertown Historical Society on May 2, 2021. A dedication ceremony for the cabinet was held on July 31.

Seven fellow scouts and three adult leaders were in attendance for the dedication. Di Russo says approximately 15 members from the Historical Society were also present.

Di Russo (left) dedicated the display cabinet to the Hellertown Historical Society during a ceremony on July 31. He was joined by seven fellow scouts, three scout leaders and 15 members from the Historical Society at the dedication ceremony.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The cabinet remains on display at the Hellertown Historical Society. Appointments to tour the museum are currently by appointment, which can be arranged by calling (610) 838-1770 or emailing info@hellertownhistoricalsociety.org.

Di Russo is currently in the final stages of finishing his paperwork, and he anticipates earning Eagle rank this October.

