SV Marching Band Takes 2nd Place at Hershey’s Cavalcade of Bands

The Saucon Valley High School Marching Band was welcomed back to Hellertown last weekend after earning second place at the Cavalcade of Bands Championships held at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The championships featured 85 competing marching bands from throughout Delaware, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Saucon Valley placed 2nd out of 12 bands in the American division, A-class competition.

The Panther marching band’s impressive placement in the “sweetest place on Earth” came after their recent first-place victory in competition at Nazareth Area High School, taking second place in competition at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Plymouth Meeting and earning a “superior” rating at Easton Area High School.

In the Cavalcade of Bands, Saucon’s 50-student ensemble performed their crowd-pleasing show “A Pirate’s Adventure” by composer Randall Standridge.

In addition to competitions this season, the marching band also performed at all Saucon Valley Varsity football games, the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, the high school’s annual Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire, a groundbreaking ceremony for the new public works building for the Borough of Hellertown and the memorial service for Chip Bachman, the band’s percussion instructor since 1994. Despite their busy schedule, and thanks to following safety guidelines, no students in the marching band have tested positive for COVID-19 all season, band director Michael Marini said.

To view the marching band’s award-winning performance at Hershey, click here: https://youtu.be/32fxdBMTmNc.