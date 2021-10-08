Saucon Celebrates Homecoming 2021 With Pep Rally, Bonfire: Photos

Est. Read Time: 8 mins
Saucon Homecoming

Photo by Chris Christian

Saucon senior Brennen Van Helmondt was crowned Homecoming King during Thursday night’s Homecoming pep rally at Montford E. Illick Stadium in Hellertown. The school’s 2021 Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s football game against rival Southern Lehigh. Van Helmondt was escorted on the field by his parents, Gael & Herb Van Helmondt.

There’s even more to celebrate at Saucon Valley Homecoming this year, as the community emerges from the COVID pandemic and rediscovers the simple joys of coming together in the name of school spirit.

The annual Saucon Valley Homecoming community pep rally and bonfire were held at Montford E. Illick Stadium on the school district campus Thursday night, and hundreds of fans turned out to revisit their alma mater and support the Panthers, who will face off against the Southern Lehigh Spartans Friday night at 7 p.m.

A highlight of the evening was the crowning of this year’s Homecoming King, Brennen Van Helmondt, who was chosen from among six boys on the 2021 Homecoming Court.

Senior cheerleaders, band members, football players and other fall athletes were also recognized.

Saucon Valley High School’s new Homecoming Queen will be crowned during Friday night’s game.

Photos by Chris Christian

Homecoming Court member Sage Spohn is accompanied by her parents, Phil and Lenore Spohn, during on-field Homecoming festivities at Saucon Valley’s pep rally Thursday.

Homecoming Court member Avia Weber smiles as she is escorted onto the football field during Homecoming festivities at Thursday night’s community pep rally.

Saucon senior and Homecoming Court member Cate Leidich is escorted across the football field by her parents at Thursday’s pep rally.

Homecoming Court member and Saucon senior Ava Albano is escorted across the field during Thursday’s pep rally.

Homecoming Court member Hailey Robertson is escorted onto the field at Thursday’s community pep rally.

