Saucon Celebrates Homecoming 2021 With Pep Rally, Bonfire: Photos

Photo by Chris Christian

There’s even more to celebrate at Saucon Valley Homecoming this year, as the community emerges from the COVID pandemic and rediscovers the simple joys of coming together in the name of school spirit.

The annual Saucon Valley Homecoming community pep rally and bonfire were held at Montford E. Illick Stadium on the school district campus Thursday night, and hundreds of fans turned out to revisit their alma mater and support the Panthers, who will face off against the Southern Lehigh Spartans Friday night at 7 p.m.

A highlight of the evening was the crowning of this year’s Homecoming King, Brennen Van Helmondt, who was chosen from among six boys on the 2021 Homecoming Court.

Senior cheerleaders, band members, football players and other fall athletes were also recognized.

Saucon Valley High School’s new Homecoming Queen will be crowned during Friday night’s game.

