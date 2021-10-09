Janice E. Fluck, 84, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Janice E. Fluck, 84, of Hellertown, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the Honorable Richard T. Fluck. Janice was born in Hellertown on Nov. 26, 1936 to the late Agnes E. (Kukoda) and Harry B. Gregory. She was a clerk at the former Klassic Gold, Hellertown, an office worker at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. and also worked for the former Beckett’s Catering, Hellertown. Janice was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hellertown, where she was their secretary and served on their Vestry. She sang for 28 years for the Zion Choral Society. Janice was loving and devoted to her family.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 65 years; children: Vicky A. (Anthony) DelGrosso of Bethlehem, Debra L. (Bruce) Rosenberger of Hellertown, Richard A. (Danielle) of Lady Lake, Fla.; sisters: Ruth M. O’Toole of Quakertown, Jo Anne (Robert) Hornyak and Lois J. (Terry) Hahn, all of Hellertown; eight grandchildren: Cory (Jana), Amy (Marcus), Christopher (Tanya), Katherine, Allen (Rachel), Cody (Jillian), Eric, Anthony; nine great-grandchildren; faithful companion: Honey. She was predeceased by siblings: Theodore, William Gregory and Faye A. Roth.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hours will be followed with a Burial Liturgy, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.