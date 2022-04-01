Help Support Hellertown Family Devastated by Fatal Fire

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: GoFundMe

A Hellertown family is reeling after the loss of their two girls in a Linden Avenue house fire Friday morning, and area neighbors, friends, organizations and businesses are stepping up to help them.

The Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 in Hellertown is helping to lead the effort on behalf of the Kaufman family, which includes Jen and Damien Kaufman, who were injured but were able to escape the blaze.

The Kaufmans lost 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman in the blaze, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at their home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue, where the girls were reportedly trapped by the fire on the second floor.

Jen Kaufman’s father is the late Geoff Baer, who served as commander of the Hellertown American Legion for a number of years.

The Legion is currently accepting monetary donations on behalf of the Kaufman family, and checks should be made out to the Hellertown American Legion, according to a Facebook post.

The Legion is also sharing information about other fundraisers via their Facebook page, and opened their doors to the community Friday, inviting in anyone who needs a place to gather with friends as they try to comprehend an almost unimagineable loss.

Rita’s of Hellertown at 1130 Main Street has announced that on Tuesday, April 5 from 3 to 9 p.m. they will host a fundraiser to support the Kaufman family.

“Thirty percent of all sales will go directly to their family to help cover any upcoming and unexpected expenses during this devastating time,” the business’s Facebook post said.

Salon Mia at 401 Main Street, Hellertown, has announced that they are collecting gift cards for the Kaufman family at the salon.

For those who would like to help by preparing a meal for the family, a meal train has been set up by a friend. See the webpage for open meal times and more information.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by a neighbor of the Kaufmans had also raised more than $45,000 for them as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

If your business or organization is collecting donations or planning a fundraiser on behalf of the Kaufman family, please email josh@sauconsource.com with the details so we can help share them with the community.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by local and state fire marshals.

In July 2016, Saucon Source published a story about Brianna Baer, Abigail Baer and their cousin hosting an iced tea stand in front of their home to raise money to attend the annual Dewey Fire Company carnival.