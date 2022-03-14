Rita’s of Hellertown to Host Grand Reopening & Ribbon Cutting

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

As the weather heats up, so is the Saucon Valley business scene, as exemplified by various openings, reopenings and ribbon-cutting events being planned by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and local business owners.

One such event will be held this Wednesday, March 16 at the popular frozen treat stand Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard, which is located at 1130 Main Street in Hellertown.

Now under new ownership, the franchise will host a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting with the chamber from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with the ribbon-snipping scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, with registration with the chamber available.

“I currently reside in Lower Nazareth, Pa., with my wife, Edith Losagio, six-and-a-half month-old son Samuel Losagio and three dogs: Bing, Luigi, and Bella,” said new owner Jay Losagio in a news release about the event. “A fun fact though is that back in the early ’90s and from 2010 to 2012 I lived in Hellertown.”

“It is great to be back in town again,” he said. “I look forward to being actively involved in the Hellertown community.”

“I am also eager to meet new faces while seeing familiar ones, too,” Losagio added. “My Rita’s team and I look forward to serving you in the 2022 season and beyond!”

“Whether it’s a cool treat after a sporting event or a summer night out with your family or friends, Rita’s brings people in the community together,” commented Jessica O’Donnell and Lauren Bertucci, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber liaisons. “We are thrilled to welcome Jay and his team to the Borough of Hellertown and look forward to seeing the impact that they make!”

Wednesday’s event will feature a DJ, face-painting, giveaways and more, according to the news release.

Rita’s opened for its 2022 season just a couple of weeks ago.

For more information about Rita’s of Hellertown, visit their Facebook page.