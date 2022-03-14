Police Say Theft Suspect Used Stolen Credit Card at Area Stores

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers/Crimewatch

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers released this photo of a woman who police have identified as a suspect in a wallet theft in Richland Township. According to law enforcement authorities, the woman is also suspected of using a credit card that was in the wallet at several stores in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying her.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the Richland Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is a suspect both in the theft of a wallet and the fraudulent use of a credit card that was in it at area stores.

In a news release published on Crimewatch Monday, authorities said the wallet was reported stolen in the township back on Nov. 18, 2021.

Police said a subsequent investigation determined that a credit card from the wallet was later used at Walmart, TJ Maxx and the Burlington store in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, by a woman whose image was captured on store surveillance cameras.

In both of the surveillance stills shared by Crime Stoppers (see below), the woman can be seen talking on a cell phone while inside one of the stores. In one of the photos she is also seen pushing a shopping cart in which items are covered by a pink bag or blanket.

Anyone with information about her identity or the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

