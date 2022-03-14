Police Say Theft Suspect Used Stolen Credit Card at Area Stores

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers/Crimewatch

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the Richland Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is a suspect both in the theft of a wallet and the fraudulent use of a credit card that was in it at area stores.

In a news release published on Crimewatch Monday, authorities said the wallet was reported stolen in the township back on Nov. 18, 2021.

Police said a subsequent investigation determined that a credit card from the wallet was later used at Walmart, TJ Maxx and the Burlington store in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, by a woman whose image was captured on store surveillance cameras.

In both of the surveillance stills shared by Crime Stoppers (see below), the woman can be seen talking on a cell phone while inside one of the stores. In one of the photos she is also seen pushing a shopping cart in which items are covered by a pink bag or blanket.

Anyone with information about her identity or the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.