Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Fled Up 309 at 100 MPH: Police

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Richland Township Police, authorities in Montgomery County and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with locating the driver of a vehicle police say approached speeds of 100 mph during a pursuit on Rt. 309 in upper Bucks County.

In a news release published on Crimewatch Friday, police said the occupants who fled are suspects in catalytic converter thefts that took place hours earlier in Montgomery County.

Shortly after Pennridge Regional Police tried to stop the suspects’ black Nissan Sentra at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Crime Stoppers said Richland Township Police took over the pursuit, during which their “car traveled at speeds of almost 100 mph north on Rt. 309, ran several red lights and stop signs and briefly traveled in the wrong direction on Rt. 663.”

The pursuit was subsequently terminated in the area of Mill Road and Rt. 309, Quakertown Borough, which police said was where the Sentra’s driver was last seen.

The vehicle was described as possibly having a dash camera, phone mount or GPS mounted to its rearview window, and police said it was bearing PA registration LBZ 7324, which was a license plate reported stolen out of Bristol Township, Bucks County, Feb. 27.

Earlier Wednesday morning police said the vehicle was involved in another pursuit with Montgomery Township Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or sharing a tip online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.