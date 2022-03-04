Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Fled Up 309 at 100 MPH: Police

PA Crime Stoppers Catalytic Converter Theft

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Friday released a photo of the vehicle that is believed to have been involved in catalytic converter thefts in Montgomery County earlier this week. Police say the driver of the vehicle–which was bearing a stolen license plate–led local authorities on a high-speed chase on Rt. 309 in upper Bucks County around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Richland Township Police, authorities in Montgomery County and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with locating the driver of a vehicle police say approached speeds of 100 mph during a pursuit on Rt. 309 in upper Bucks County.

In a news release published on Crimewatch Friday, police said the occupants who fled are suspects in catalytic converter thefts that took place hours earlier in Montgomery County.

Shortly after Pennridge Regional Police tried to stop the suspects’ black Nissan Sentra at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Crime Stoppers said Richland Township Police took over the pursuit, during which their “car traveled at speeds of almost 100 mph north on Rt. 309, ran several red lights and stop signs and briefly traveled in the wrong direction on Rt. 663.”

The pursuit was subsequently terminated in the area of Mill Road and Rt. 309, Quakertown Borough, which police said was where the Sentra’s driver was last seen.

The vehicle was described as possibly having a dash camera, phone mount or GPS mounted to its rearview window, and police said it was bearing PA registration LBZ 7324, which was a license plate reported stolen out of Bristol Township, Bucks County, Feb. 27.

Earlier Wednesday morning police said the vehicle was involved in another pursuit with Montgomery Township Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or sharing a tip online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Catalytic Converter Pursuit

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Police released this image of the suspect’s vehicle, which they said briefly traveled the wrong way on Rt. 309 as its driver attempted to elude Richland Township Police officers.

