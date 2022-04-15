Saucon Valley Sports Quick Take: Girls Lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Photo credit: Chris Christian

TEAM NEWS & NOTES

The Saucon Valley Girls varsity lacrosse team scored a big win over Northampton at home on Monday, beating the Konkrete Kids 14-5.

During the game, junior goalie Teegan Lannon made her 200th career save for the Panthers; a feat that was recognized following the victory with congratulatory signs.

On the heels of Monday’s win, the Saucon girls lost to Freedom 8-18 on Thursday in Bethlehem Township.

The Panthers (4-3) are next scheduled to play a formidable Easton team (8-0) at home on Wednesday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. Click here to view the team roster on MaxPreps.

SUPPORT FOR SAUCON SPORTS COVERAGE

These photos are brought to you thanks to the generous support of Christopher J. Christian Photography of Hellertown, which is sharing them as a community service.

Please be sure to visit Christopher J. Christian Photography’s website for more photos from the April 11 match, as well as shots from other recent Saucon Valley spring sports events. Photos are also available for purchase via the website.

Visit SauconAthletics.org for more information about girls lacrosse and other spring sports at Saucon Valley High School.

Follow Saucon Athletics (@SauconAthletics) on Twitter for updates about the Panthers.

>WANT TO SEE MORE COVERAGE OF SAUCON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS? HELP FUND OUR COVERAGE BY BECOMING A SAUCON SOURCE MEMBER TODAY. Let us know you’d like your donation to go toward coverage of local high school athletics by indicating that or emailing josh@sauconsource.com.