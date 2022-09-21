Celebrate Fall’s Start at Harvest Happenings Vendor Blender Event

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

From dry leaves underfoot to patches of color in the trees, you don’t have to look far to find signs that fall is beginning, and that includes the events calendar.

One local event that will coincide with the start of the beloved season will offer attendees an opportunity to shop for home decor, accessories, food and many other treasures.

The Harvest Happenings Fall Vendor Blender yard event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24 (rain date Sept. 25) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2175 Rose Lane, Hellertown, PA 18055.

Among the local vendors and crafters who will be part of it are:

Rose Lane Bags

Scentsy

Tastefully Simple

Stonefield Farm Bakery

Pampered Chef

Crafting with Kathy

Color Street

Mary Kay

Carol’s Crochet Fun

Paparazzi by Nilsa

Tim “The Squid”

ImPossibleCollabs

EW Crafts

The property where the event will be held is located just off Reservoir Road, near the Saucon Valley School District campus.

Visiting and purchasing items from the vendors who will be there is a way to shop and support local businesses, while getting outside to enjoy the beautiful autumn weather.

Saturday’s weather is expected to be ideal, with sunny skies and a high near 70, according to the latest forecast.

Fall officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m.