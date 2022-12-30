Letter: Regarding Library Services, Lower Saucon Council Should Listen to Taxpayers

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

To the editor:

I would love to get an explanation from Lower Saucon Township Council regarding our library service in 2023. They have destroyed our relationship with the Hellertown Area Library for no apparent reason, giving $50,000 of taxpayer money to the Southern Lehigh Library. That money was given without any commitment for future library service. With my Hellertown card I have been able to use the Bethlehem Area Library and the Southern Lehigh library through the PA Access program, but that will all stop as of Jan. 1. Residents must have a home library to benefit from the Access Program. Council has refused to put the library issue on the agenda of any recent council meetings, and has been anything but transparent. Priscilla deLeon is the only council member who seems to be listening to the wishes of residents, and has been supportive of continued library service. Letters I have sent to council have remained unanswered.

Elected officials are supposed to be responsive to the wishes of taxpayers. The reputation of our township has been negatively impacted by the actions of council and I would like some answers. I hope Lower Saucon residents will join me in voting against the council members who have stubbornly opposed negotiating with Hellertown to provide continued library service to the township.

Mary Dawson

Lower Saucon Township

