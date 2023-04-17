Sustainable Goods Store to Open in Promenade Shops

If you’ve become a fan of the sustainable cleaning, personal care and other products sold by FD Market at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown and elsewhere, you’ll soon be able to purchase them nearby at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

After closing their brick-and-mortar store in Emmaus last week, FD Market announced Monday that they will soon reopen in a space in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center.

“I am thrilled to announce our new location at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley,” owner Jacqueline Bassett said on the FD Market Facebook page. “This location will make us a lot more accessible to our current customer base, and give us so much room to grow! The space is double the size of our current stores, so we can expand our product offerings and workshops. There is tons of parking, and we are thrilled to be surrounded by other businesses that are open all week long.”

Bassett said she anticipates opening the FD Market store in the Promenade Shops–where it will be located between OshKosh and LensCrafters–in early June.

FD Market is known for stocking natural products that it defines as “sustainable in all aspects,” including lotions, candles, soap, laundry detergent, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and totes.

“When sourcing products we consider factors beyond material and reusability,” the company’s website says. “We consider how the product was made, who made it, how they were treated and where it will go when we are done with it.”

Part of the FD Market business model is what it calls a zero-waste refillery, which allows customers to resupply themselves with products without the need for wasteful packaging materials.

In the store, many of the 60-plus products FD Market sells are available “on tap,” but products/refills can also be purchased waste-free online.

FD Market’s mobile market will be at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market beginning Sunday, May 7, when the SVFM opens for its 18th season. The market, which is held next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Avenue, is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through late November.

The Promenade Shops has recently filled a number of vacancies with new tenants such as Batch Microcreamery and Handmade Mystic. It was also announced in January that a popular brunch restaurant with a number of Delaware Valley and New Jersey locations, Turning Point, will open there sometime later this year.

For more information about FD Market, visit their website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.