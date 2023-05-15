Police

Rifles Stolen from Richland Twp. Residence: Police

58 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
In addition to two recent burglaries at a used car dealership, Richland Township Police said Friday they are investigating two residential burglaries that occurred nearly two months ago.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the burglaries happened March 18 at two different homes on Union Road, southeast of Richlandtown borough.

“In both burglaries, numerous suspects were captured on video surveillance between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. entering garages at the addresses,” police said. They added that “the suspects attempted unsuccessfully to remove ATVs and dirt bikes at one location, and successfully stole four rifles at the second location.”

Police shared surveillance photos which they said showed the suspects committing the burglaries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about them to contact the Richland Township Police at 215-536-9500.

Richland Township Police shared this surveillance system photo, which they said shows three unidentified suspects committing a burglary on Grant Road. (Credit: Crimewatch/Richland Township Police Department)

