Police Investigating Burglaries at Used Car Lot on Rt. 309

Richland Township Police said Friday they are investigating two recent burglaries at a used car dealership on Rt. 309 in the township.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Richland Township Police said Friday they are investigating two recent burglaries at a used car dealership on Rt. 309 in the township.

According to police, the second burglary at Trend Auto Trader Inc., 1455 S. West End Blvd., Quakertown, occurred during the early morning hours of April 17.

Officers responded to the business after a burglar alarm was activated at 2:14 a.m. and discovered that items had been stolen from inside, a post on the department’s Crimewatch site said.

“This was the second occurrence of a burglary at this business in two weeks,” police said.

Video surveillance recorded at the business showed a car entering the parking lot of a former restaurant located next door and then two people approaching the car lot from that direction, the police department’s news release said. Police included photos which they said show the suspects’ vehicle slowing down on Rt. 309 and the two suspects on foot outside of Trend Auto Trader.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is being asked to contact the Richland Township Police at 215-536-9500.