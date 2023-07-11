New St. Luke’s OB/GYN Practice Opens in Center Valley

An OB/GYN practice that provides patients with top-quality, personalized obstetric and routine gynecologic care is now open in Center Valley.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An OB/GYN practice that provides patients with top-quality, personalized obstetric and routine gynecologic care is now open in Center Valley.

Conveniently located at 5445 Lanark Road in Suite 201, just off Rt. 309, St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View opened July 1.

Cindy Diianni, St. Luke’s Physician Group’s Director of Operations, Specialty Services, said the opening of St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View builds upon SLUHN’s “commitment to improve access, service and quality for the patients in Lehigh County and Bucks County.”

“St Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View physicians will further enhance our ability to provide exceptional care in the region, delivering their patients at our new state-of-the-art Labor & Delivery Unit located at the Upper Bucks St. Luke’s Campus,” Diianni said. “We are the only network in the region offering a team of maternal fetal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN and neonatology to focus on your baby.”

Kristen Stone-Mulhern, MD, and Christine A. Talmage, MD, are St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View’s providers.

A graduate of Lehigh University with a degree in biology, Dr. Talmage attended medical school at New York Medical College and completed her residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

She discovered her love of obstetrics and gynecology after witnessing childbirth for the first time as a medical student and enjoys building relationships and continuity of care with her patients.

A Chicago native, Dr. Stone-Mulhern feels strongly about educating and empowering patients to make informed healthcare choices. She spent her high school years in the Lehigh Valley and graduated from Villanova University. Afterward, Dr. Stone-Mulhern moved back to Chicago, where she completed medical school and residency training at Loyola University Medical Center.

“Both Drs. Stone-Mulhern and Talmage are committed to building relationships with their patients and being involved with their continuity of care,” Diianni explained. “It is a privilege to care for women during the most important times of their lives. These physicians find it very rewarding to help educate and partner with their patients to provide quality care.”

For more information about St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View or to make an appointment, call 484-526-5270.

Note: This local health content is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.