Get Ready to Savor Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week Deals

If summer travel and other activities are putting a squeeze on your finances, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and participating local restaurants want to help.
During Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week July 16 to July 22, nearly a dozen local eateries will offer special dining deals as a way of thanking the community for its support.
“Summer Restaurant Week is a great way to try something new, with each of our 10 participating businesses offering an incentive to visit,” said Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber manager Nicole Miles. “From a BOGO flight at Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery to discounted dishes at our local eateries to special menus at our fine dining establishments, there is something for everyone across the broad landscape of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon area.”
Participating restaurants include:
Drip Flavor Lab
1310 Main St., Hellertown
Braveheart Highland Pub
430 Main St., Hellertown
Art Cafe
3610 Route 378, Bethlehem
Yianni’s Taverna
3760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem
Springtown Inn
3258 Main St., Springtown
Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery / Wardog Spirits
2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem
Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House
1111 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055
Vassi’s Drive-In
1666 Main St., Hellertown
Hellertown Crossroads Hotel
1443 Main St., Hellertown
Wings on Main
605 Main St., Hellertown
Each business’s deal is different, and diners are encouraged to visit the participants’ websites for hours and other information before they plan their visit.
“We hope local residents and patrons from surrounding communities will try new places, find new favorites, and support our local economy,” added Miles.
Sponsors of the 2023 Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week include Lindsay O. Albert Tax & Accounting, Lost River Caverns and iHeart Radio/B104.
Gift cards to participating businesses will also be given away on the HLSC Facebook page and on the radio as part of promotions for restaurant week.
The deals that will be available may be found on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce website.
