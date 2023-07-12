Get Ready to Savor Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week Deals

If summer travel and other activities are putting a squeeze on your finances, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber and participating local restaurants want to help.

During Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week July 16 to July 22, nearly a dozen local eateries will offer special dining deals as a way of thanking the community for its support.

“Summer Restaurant Week is a great way to try something new, with each of our 10 participating businesses offering an incentive to visit,” said Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber manager Nicole Miles. “From a BOGO flight at Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery to discounted dishes at our local eateries to special menus at our fine dining establishments, there is something for everyone across the broad landscape of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon area.”

Participating restaurants include:

Drip Flavor Lab

1310 Main St., Hellertown

Braveheart Highland Pub

430 Main St., Hellertown

Art Cafe

3610 Route 378, Bethlehem

Yianni’s Taverna

3760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem

Springtown Inn

3258 Main St., Springtown

Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery / Wardog Spirits

2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem

​Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House

1111 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055

Vassi’s Drive-In

1666 Main St., Hellertown

Hellertown Crossroads Hotel

1443 Main St., Hellertown

Wings on Main

605 Main St., Hellertown

Each business’s deal is different, and diners are encouraged to visit the participants’ websites for hours and other information before they plan their visit.

“We hope local residents and patrons from surrounding communities will try new places, find new favorites, and support our local economy,” added Miles.

Sponsors of the 2023 Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week include Lindsay O. Albert Tax & Accounting, Lost River Caverns and iHeart Radio/B104.

Gift cards to participating businesses will also be given away on the HLSC Facebook page and on the radio as part of promotions for restaurant week.

The deals that will be available may be found on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce website.