State Police: Man Charged in DUI Crash in Springfield

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said they investigated a DUI-related crash in Springfield Township, Bucks County, last month.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said they investigated a DUI-related crash in Springfield Township, Bucks County, last month.

According to a July 12 news release issued by the barracks, the crash happened on Harrow Road around 3:45 a.m. June 22.

Police said it was a single vehicle accident.

The release identified the driver as a 22-year-old Hellertown man and said he “was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The driver was not named in the news release.

Police said that charges related to the accident have been filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03 in Ottsville.

Editor’s Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police.