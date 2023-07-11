Local Mini Golf Business to Host ‘Craziest Ever’ Charity Tournament

It’s time to start hitting the links (preferably those that are on the smaller side) and thinking about what item you might use on a golf course in place of a putter.

That’s because a local miniature golf course is planning to host the “Craziest Mini-Golf Tournament Ever” and donate $10,000 to local charities on behalf of the winners later this month.

Putt U at 5201 Rt. 309 in Center Valley will hold the unique tournament in celebration of its 25th anniversary on Saturday, July 22 beginning at 9 a.m.

According to the rules, participants in the Craziest Mini-Golf Tournament Ever will have to play 18 holes “with anything but a regular putter.”

“No golf clubs are allowed, so participants are encouraged to bring the most creative and outrageous gadget they can use to putt with,” a news release about the event said.

Prizes will be awarded to the person with the lowest score and the person with the “best putting gadget.”

The lowest scoring player’s choice of qualified local charitable organization will receive a $2,500 donation, according to the release, and the person with the best putting gadget will also be able to select a qualified local charitable organization to receive $2,500. On top of that, 10 other local charities will be randomly awarded $500 each.

Registration for the tournament costs $25 and includes lunch, door prizes and a commemorative T-shirt and golf ball.

“Spots are still available to play, but registration is limited to the first 100 golfers,” the news release said.

All golfers must be pre-registered in order to participate.

To learn more or register for the tournament, visit PuttU.com or call Putt U at 610-798-9800.