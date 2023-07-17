Shredding Event Scheduled for July 22

If you’re a Northampton County resident with a stockpile of personal documents to shred, the time to do that may be this weekend.

County Executive Lamont G. McClure and the county’s Department of Public Works have announced a free household document shredding event that will be held for county residents on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Boulevard in Bethlehem Township. The event will be held rain or shine.

Document shredding will be available on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release about the event.

Residents are limited to three boxes or bags per vehicle, with a 25-pound weight limit per box or bag. Accepted items include accounting records, canceled checks, pay stubs, financial statements, investment transactions, legal documents, medical records, tax forms and the like. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10 a.m. starting time to avoid causing traffic problems.

As residents arrive, they should remain in their vehicles, have thei doors or trunks unlocked and make boxed or bagged documents accessible to staff.

Unacceptable materials include junk mail, magazines, catalogs, photographs, negatives and X-rays.

Staples, paper clips, rubber bands and folders are accepted. Ring binders, metal strips and plastic sheet protectors or coverings will be refused, the news release said.