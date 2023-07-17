Sample Wines, Gourmet Bites during Summer Sip & Savor

On select Sundays in August wine lovers and foodies can enjoy selections of locally made wines expertly paired with mouthwatering appetizers as part of the Bucks County Wine Trail’s Summer Sip & Savor food and wine pairing events.

The second annual Summer Sip & Savor events welcome guests from near and far to come and enjoy wines (and hard ciders) selected to complement an array of savory and sweet dishes at each of the eight family-owned wineries along the Bucks County Wine Trail. Each member location will offer three to four small bites paired with wine or cider varieties. Guests can choose to visit on Aug. 6, Aug. 13 or both dates. Each date features four locations to allow visitors up to four stops on each of the Summer Sip & Savor dates.

*New for 2023*

Manoff Market Cidery, the newest member of the Bucks County Wine Trail, will participate in this year’s event, offering samplings of some of the cidery’s varieties such as Pink Lady, Stayman and Goldrush, which are grown at the orchard, harvested and pressed into alcoholic ciders.

Getting there

Travelers can opt for self-guided stops at all eight locations over two Sundays (Aug. 6 and Aug. 13) or choose to visit four of the wineries on their designated day (Aug. 6 OR Aug. 13). On Aug. 6, Summer Sip & Savor features Buckingham Valley Vineyards, 1521 Durham Road, Buckingham; Crossing Vineyards and Winery, 1853 Wrightstown Road, Newtown; Rose Bank Winery, 258 Durham Road, Newtown; and Rushland Ridge Vineyards, 2665 Rushland Road, Jamison. On Aug. 13, Summer Sip & Savor features Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie; Manoff Market Cidery, 3157 Comfort Road, New Hope; Sand Castle Winery, 755 River Road, Erwinna; and Vino by Zzino (which will offer pairings at Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery at the address listed above).

Advance tickets are required and on sale now. *Quantities are limited.* Combo tickets offer a $10 savings and include food and wine pairings at all eight locations. Individual tickets cost $80.

Ticketholders can visit the wineries at their convenience during the event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

On the menu

Wine and food pairing menus are still being developed. Some wineries have chosen their food and wine offerings for the event, as noted here. Stay tuned for updates on food and wine selections.

Other stuff to know

Guests must be 21 or older to attend Summer Sip & Savor. Winery staff will verify identification. Tickets are non-refundable. All sales are final. Questions can be directed to BucksCountyWineTrail@Gmail.com.

About the Bucks County Wine Trail

The Bucks County Wine Trail was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2004. Today, eight wineries are part of the Bucks County Wine Trail: Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Buckingham Valley Vineyards, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Manoff Market Cidery, Rose Bank Winery, Rushland Ridge Vineyards, Sand Castle Winery and Vino by Zzino. To learn more about the Bucks County Wine Trail, visit BucksCountyWineTrail.com.