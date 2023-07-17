Roads in Lower Saucon Closed in Wet Weekend’s Wake

At least two roads in Saucon Valley were closed early Monday morning in the wake of a weekend during which torrential rain fell across much of the area.

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Lower Saucon Road had reopened to traffic, per the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

Lower Saucon Township Police issued alerts for road closures on both the Narrows (Riverside Drive) and Lower Saucon Road, which are both located on the eastern side of the township.

The Narrows was closed where it becomes one-way just east of the Freemansburg Motorcycle Hill Climb in Steel City, police said.

The reason for the closure, police said, was a landslide.

Lower Saucon Road was closed at Woodland Hills Court due to a large tree blocking the roadway, authorities said, adding that Verizon had been called to the scene to assist with reopening it.

When wires are brought down by trees, the utilities that own them are responsible for removing them from roads they are blocking.

Officially, 1.18 inches of rain fell at Lehigh Valley International Airport between Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts from the storms were highly localized, however, and some places–particularly in Northampton County–received considerably more.

Monday is forecast to be a dry day, although an air quality alert has been issued for haze caused by Canadian wildfire smoke that will be returning to the area.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m.

Additional wet weather could hamper cleanup efforts in the Lehigh Valley and lower Bucks County, where at least five people died in flash flooding triggered by up to 7 inches of rain Saturday.

Two small children who were swept away by flood waters near Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield Township were still missing as of Monday, as a search and rescue operation continued.