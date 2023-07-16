Jan Brodowski, 75, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jan Brodowski (1947 – 2023)

Jan Brodowski, 75, of Bethlehem, Pa., died on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital-Fountain Hill. Jan was the beloved husband of 51 years to Genowefa (Sokolowska) Brodowska. Born in Bukowo, Poland on Nov. 15, 1947, he was the son of the late Jozef and Stanislawa (Zalewska) Brodowski. He was a fireman, a shipyard welder and a butcher–all in Poland. In the States, he worked for the DOT on Long Island, New York. Jan was a member of St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and was an usher at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, Doylestown. He enjoyed fishing and cooking for family and friends. More than anything, Jan enjoyed his five grandchildren: Christian, Julia, David, Remi and Adrian.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his beloved wife, Jan is survived by his two loving sons: Dariusz (Joanna) of Macungie, Leszek (Keri) of Hellertown; sisters: Helena Rutkowska in Poland, Janina Mikucki on Long Island, N.Y.; five grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother: Witek.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The Mass will take place at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The interment will conclude services at Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the American Cancer Society.