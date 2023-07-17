‘Microhospital’ Could Be Built on Champion Property in Hellertown

A landmark industrial property at the northern gateway to Hellertown will be dramatically repurposed if proposed plans to build a small hospital there are ultimately approved.

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

A landmark industrial property at the northern gateway to Hellertown will be dramatically repurposed if proposed plans to build a small hospital there are ultimately approved.

According to plans submitted to borough officials by Peron Development, the combined “microhospital” and medical office building would be part of Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The plans show a three-story, 90,000 square foot building with a hospital facility located on the first floor, and medical office space on the second and third floors.

They also include parking for 359 cars to the south and west of the building, which would be set further back from Rt. 412 (Main Street) than the former Champion factory is now.

A one-way driveway would allow southbound 412 traffic to enter and exit the parking lot near the southeast corner of the property.

Northbound traffic would turn off Main Street at the light at Kichline Avenue, where a second proposed driveway would connect with Kichline just west of Rt. 412.

Ultimately, PennDOT officials will have to sign off on any proposed changes to traffic patterns along Rt. 412, which is a state highway.

Nearly invisible today in the shadow of Interstate 78 and under vegetation that has overgrown much of the site, the Champion Spark Plug factory has been vacant for nearly 50 years, but in its heyday employed hundreds of people.

After the factory closed, the property was the focus of an extensive environmental cleanup effort as part of the federal Superfund program, due to groundwater and other contamination that had occurred.

“From 1930 to 1975, the Hellertown Manufacturing Company manufactured spark plugs at the site,” a description at EPA.gov states. “Site operators disposed of manufacturing wastes, including trichloroethylene (TCE), zinc plating waste, chrome dip waste, cleaners and cutting oils, in unlined lagoons. These activities contaminated soil and groundwater with hazardous chemicals. The Site was added to the National Priorities List (NPL) on March 31, 1989. Following cleanup, operation and maintenance activities are ongoing.”

The property was deemed remediated–or “protective of human health and the environment in the short-term”–in 2020, and was listed for sale.

According to the Superfund site, the remediation is re-evaluated every five years, with the next review scheduled for 2025.

Northampton County property records show that the 7.35 acre property is still owned by Paikes Enterprises of Quakertown, which purchased it for $800,000 in June 1988.

Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said Monday that the plans are preliminary and that borough officials are working to address concerns by nearby residents about lighting and traffic, some of which would be entering and exiting the parking lot via Franklin Street after turning off Main Street onto Kichline Avenue.

Franklin Street is an alley running parallel to Rt. 412 behind the Star Pre-owned truck lot.

Hartranft said the borough wants there to be adequate screening to help prevent headlights from shining into people’s homes along those streets.

She commented that the redevelopment plans are superior to others the borough has received, which have included proposals for truck and bus depots due to the property’s proximity to the I-78 interchange.

The addition of landscaping around the new building would help make the first glimpse southbound motorists have of Hellertown a more attractive one, Hartranft added.

The plans that were submitted for review last month are currently on display in the vestibule outside the second-floor council meeting room in Hellertown Borough Hall.

Video from the July 11 Hellertown Planning Commission meeting–at which the building proposal was discussed–may be viewed on the Hellertown borough Facebook page.

The proposal to build a microhospital is in line with other expansion efforts already under way by Lehigh Valley Health Network, which is currently building a 22,000 square-foot “neighborhood hospital” on Rt. 100 in Lower Macungie Township.

According to reporting by LehighValleyNews.com, the facility’s estimated cost is more than $20 million and it is expected to open by the end of this year.