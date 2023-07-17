Brick Flies Off Flatbed Trailer, Strikes Car’s Windshield on I-78: Police

Two teenagers from Lehigh County came away unscathed after a brick became a projectile and struck their vehicle on I-78 east, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a news release Monday, police said the boys were in a 2023 Tesla Model Y near mile marker 75.0 in Williams Township, Northampton County, when the accident happened.

Police said the Tesla’s 16-year-old driver was in the left lane while an unidentified vehicle that was towing a flatbed trailer with a “load of suspected pallets of bricks” on it was in the right lane.

It was at that point, according to police, that a brick became dislodged and fell off the pallet.

“The brick proceeded to strike the front right (side of the) windshield,” police said, causing the glass to crack.

The driver of the vehicle that was pulling the trailer never stopped, police said, while the teenager from Macungie pulled over on the highway’s right shoulder near mile marker 75.1.

Neither he nor his 17-year-old passenger–an Emmaus resident–was injured, according to the release, which said both boys were wearing seat belts.

The accident happened July 6 around 11:18 a.m., and if the driver were identifiable, he or she could be cited for a violation of the Pennsylvania motor vehicle code that regulates the securing of loads on vehicles.