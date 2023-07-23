Dorothy Jean ‘DJ or Dorth’ Freeman, 83, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy Jean “DJ or Dorth” Freeman, 83, of Hellertown, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home, where she was born. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Dorothy Jean ‘DJ or Dorth’ Freeman (1940 – 2023)

Dorothy Jean “DJ or Dorth” Freeman, 83, of Hellertown, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home, where she was born. She was born on June 2, 1940 to the late Edwin and Edna (Karg) Freeman. Dorothy was an educator at Allentown School District, specifically at Washington and Cleveland schools. She was a member of First United Church of Christ-Hellertown, Hellertown Historical Society and the Hellertown Area Library. Dorothy especially enjoyed wildflowers and gardening, and crafting, including ceramics and quilting. She was an avid reader.

SURVIVORS

Dorothy is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Please bring a cut flower from your garden to the service in honor of Dorothy. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of purchasing flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name can be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.