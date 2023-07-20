Coin Shop Will Replace Barber Shop in Downtown Hellertown

The business landscape in the 600 block of Main Street in downtown Hellertown continues to evolve, with businesses closing and others opening relatively quickly in the spaces they previously occupied.

The latest transition involves a men’s grooming establishment that was well-known to Hellertonians for nearly half a century.

After being sold, the former Al’s Barber Shop at 638 Main Street is undergoing renovations as part of plans to turn it into a small coin shop, borough zoning officer Kris Russo confirmed Monday.

According to Northampton County property records, the 240 square-foot building was purchased by Edwin Feijoo from Alexander and Elizabeth Deleon for $56,000 in June.

Al’s Barber Shop was owned and operated by Alex Deleon from 1973 until earlier this year.

Directly across the street from 638 Main Street, A Taste of Italy recently opened in the same space that another Italian restaurant had occupied until the spring of 2022.

Back on the west side of Main Street, a few doors down from where the coin shop will open, The Vibe Nutrition closed its doors earlier this month.

The store specializing in nutrition shakes, energy drinks and other healthier beverage options operated at 650 Main Street for approximately two-and-a-half years.

Several other restaurants are located in the 600 block of Main Street or nearby, including Wings on Main, La Kang Thai Noodles Bar, Hellertown Bakery and Roma Pizza.

Russo said the new owner of 638 Main Street is working on improvements to the building’s interior and exterior.

Saucon Source has reached out to him for more information about the business he plans to open there, and will update this story once additional information becomes available.