Nutrition Shake Shop Closes in Hellertown

10 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
A business that specialized in nutrition shakes, smoothies, fruit bowls and energy drinks/teas has closed for good in the 600 block of Main Street in the heart of downtown Hellertown.

The Vibe Nutrition posted on its Facebook business page that Saturday would be the store’s last day in business.

No reason for the closing was given, but the owners thanked the customers who have supported them since The Vibe Nutrition opened in February 2021.

“I’m so sorry to hear this! I will miss your shakes,” one customer stated in response to the post.

“Oh no! I will miss my protein shake,” said another.

Prior to The Vibe opening in the ground floor unit at 650 Main Street, the space had briefly housed a coffee shop. Prior to that, it was leased to a vape store. And before that, it was home to a jewelry store–Klassic Gold–that operated out of the space for decades.

Other businesses located nearby include the recently-opened Italian restaurant, A Taste of Italy; Halo Hair & Beauty Studio; and La Kang Thai Noodles Bar.

The Vibe in Hellertown has served its last nutrition shake. The business that specialized in the flavorful liquid concoctions along with energy drinks, low-calorie teas, smoothies, fruit bowls and other healthier “on-the-go” options closed Saturday after nearly two-and-a-half years in business. On Sunday, it appeared that fixtures, signage and other business accoutrements were being removed from the storefront at 650 Main Street.

