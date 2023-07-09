Flash Flooding in Durham Township Triggers Evacuations

Due to heavy rain that has fallen for hours, potentially life-threatening flash flooding is occurring in parts of upper Bucks County, the National Weather Service reported late Sunday afternoon, citing information provided by Bucks County Emergency Management officials.

In a flash food warning statement, officials from the Mount Holly, N.J., weather office said evacuations were under way in Durham Township around 5 p.m. due to rising water from Cooks Creek.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is occurring in the area, where between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half inches of rain has already fallen, the statement said.

Additional rainfall of one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half inches are possible in the area that remains under the flash flood warning, which includes parts of upper Bucks, southern Northampton and southeastern Lehigh counties.

Cooks Creek is a 13-mile tributary to the Delaware River in Springfield Township and Durham Township, where it empties into the river just south of Riegelsville.

Due to the fact that most deaths in flash floods occur in motor vehicles, public safety agencies are reminding area residents to “turn around…don’t drown” when they encounter flooded roads.

“Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads,” the latest statement from the NWS said.

The flash flood warning for the three-county area that includes Hellertown, Bethlehem and Easton is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Another flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for northeastern Berks County, Lehigh County and west central Northampton County, including Allentown, is in effect until 8:45 p.m.