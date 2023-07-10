Street in Lower Saucon Closed for Bridge Work

A section of Old Philadelphia Pike in Lower Saucon Township is closed to all traffic until Thursday, July 13, township police said Monday.

The stretch that is closed is from Walter Street to Collins Avenue, which is near Se-Wy-Co fire station.

A bridge that spans the Black River is located in that block and is undergoing repairs, police said.

Several years ago, stop signs were installed at both ends of the two-lane bridge, which is now has a 5-ton weight limit and is one lane due to structural concerns.

Old Philadelphia Pike runs parallel to Rt. 378 in the township, intersecting with it near the top of South Mountain.