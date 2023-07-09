Catalytic Converters Stolen from Hellertown Vehicles

Approximately eight vehicles were hit by catalytic converter thieves in Hellertown last week, borough police have confirmed.

Police said they are investigating “a string of catalytic converter thefts” that occurred in the area south of High Street, north of Water Street, east of Main Street and west of New York Avenue during the early morning hours of Friday, July 7.

In a Facebook post, the department said the thefts occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Hellertown Police Det. Michael Dattilio said Sunday that the department is reviewing surveillance footage and still seeking tips as part of its investigation.

Residents are encouraged to check their home surveillance systems and to contact Hellertown Police at 610-759-2000 if they live within that quadrant and believe suspicious activity or vehicles were captured during the period when the thefts occurred.

Dattilio said the suspects in the thefts were observed wearing headlamps, and asked residents to be on the lookout for anyone who appears suspicious and is wearing that type of portable lighting.

Due to an increase in catalytic converter thefts, Dattilio said businesses that recycle the valuable metals the auto parts contain are becoming more proactive in their efforts to identify stolen parts.

He said one way to prevent thieves from cashing in on a stolen catalytic converter is to paint it orange, which is done to alert those businesses to the fact that it is likely stolen.

Catalytic converter shields and other types of after-market protection systems are also available for installation on most vehicles.

Hellertown is far from being the only community in which residents may have to take additional measures to protect their vehicles from becoming targets of catalytic converter thieves.

The Hilltown Township Police Department in Bucks County is currently investigating the theft of catalytic converters from delivery vans at Bill Flannery Automotive on Bethlehem Pike last month.

Anyone with more information about those thefts is asked to contact Ofc. Halcovage at phalcovage@hilltownpd.org or 215-453-6000 ext. 315.