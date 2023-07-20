Wood-Fired Oven Pizzeria Opens Near Hellertown

Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria has opened for business at the Beethoven Waldheim Club on Waldheim Road in Lower Saucon Township. The business also operates a food truck in South Bethlehem.

Saucon Valley residents have a new destination for pizza–and it’s in a location that is already familiar to many.

Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria opened Wednesday at the Beethoven Waldheim Club, which is located in Lower Saucon Township.

The club’s address is 1984 Waldheim Road, Hellertown.

And while this week the business is only open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. for takeout orders, “dine in service (will be) available sometime soon, in August,” a Facebook post said.

“That’s right folks, you will soon be able to sit down and enjoy our pizza in our Wood Fired Pizzeria,” the post promised.

Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria also operates a food truck-style mobile pizzeria at 1204 William Street near Bethlehem’s Saucon Park, according to the post. Their mobile pizzeria is open at Saucon Park Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The post–which was shared in the Lehigh Valley Food Facebook group Wednesday–noted that Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria has been developing its brick-and-mortar location “since the beginning of this year.”

Photos included with the post show pizza being baked in the pizzeria’s wood-fired oven, Rogers holding several boxed pizzas and various views of the club, which is set back from Flint Hill Road about a mile south of Hellertown borough. Another image lists various types of pizza that are available for order, such as Pizza Margherita, Traditional Cheese Pizza and Pizza Bianca, along with prices.

The response to the Facebook post has been enthusiastic, with dozens of people congratulating the business and extolling the quality of their food.

According to the Facebook page for Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria, the business originated in Martins Creek, Northampton County, and has operated its mobile pizzeria throughout the area.

Pizza can be ordered online, by calling 570-856-6033 or in-person at the new location at the Beethoven Waldheim Club.

Once a popular venue for weddings and other large functions, the club is a landmark in the Saucon Valley area and occupies a wooded property that includes several historic buildings. The social organization that evolved into the club began as a men’s singing group in the Germanic tradition in the early 20th century.

The Beethoven Waldheim Club property was listed for sale in 2021, and its owner recently sought permission to build a pole building on part of the property that borders Flint Hill Road.

Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria’s opening in Saucon Valley comes in the midst of Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week. Sponsored by the local chamber of commerce, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week is a twice-yearly event during which participating eateries and other establishments offer special discounts to their customers.

For more information, visit the Andrew Rogers’ Pizzeria Facebook page or email rogerspizzeria@gmail.com.