Betty Louise (nee Shiffer) Pasternak, 96 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Betty Louise Pasternak

Betty Louise (nee Shiffer) Pasternak passed on July 18 at 96 years of a life well-lived. She was the devoted wife of the late Miroslaw (Mike) Pasternak. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Bessie Shiffer, and granddaughter of the late George and Lena Keck, former owners of Hellertown’s Grist Mill. She graduated from Hellertown High School in 1944, then Temple University School of Nursing, Philadelphia, in 1947. She married the “love of her life” Miroslaw Pasternak in 1949. She attended East Stroudsburg University while working as a substitute school nurse in Saucon Valley School District. In 1972, she received a BS in public school nursing, cum laude, from East Stroudsburg University and became a full-time school nurse for Saucon Valley Junior and Senior High schools for 10 years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she served on their Alter Guild for 35 years. She resided at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, Pa.

SURVIVORS

Betty was the beloved mother to Richard (Laura-Jane) Pasternak, Richboro, Pa., and Diane (Robert) Voron, Bethlehem, Pa.; endearing grandmother to Julie (Andrew) Santaniello, Watertown, Mass., Michael (Alicia) Pasternak, Loveland, Ohio, and Christopher Voron, Allentown, Pa.; cherished great-grandmother to Emily and Benjamin Pasternak. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marie Shiffer.

SERVICES

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, which will be followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.