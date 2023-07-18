Space That Housed The Vibe Nutrition: What Should Go There?

In the heart of downtown Hellertown is an attractive retail space that’s been leased by no fewer than four tenants over the past decade or so. And now it’s available to rent yet again.

The space at 650 Main Street most recently housed The Vibe Nutrition, an energy drink and nutrition shake shop that closed its doors earlier this month.

Prior to that, it housed a coffee shop, a vape shop and a store called Klassic Gold, which was a popular destination for jewelry purchases and repairs for nearly two decades.

Businesses that are located near 650 Main include an Italian restaurant, a hair salon, law offices, a Thai restaurant, a bakery, a massage therapist, a bank, an accountant, a wealth advisor and the offices of Saucon Source LLC. Other nearby landmarks include Hellertown Borough Hall, Detwiller Plaza, Water Street Park and the Saucon Rail Trail.

Parking is available on the street in front of the business, which is located along one of the busiest roads in the area.

An August 2022 traffic volume map published by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) identifies an Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of 13,000 on Main Street (Rt. 412) south of Water Street in Hellertown.

According to a sign displayed in the front window of 650 Main Street, the space is currently available for lease through Roger Valois of Keller Williams Real Estate in Doylestown.