Main Street Gold Buyers Opens in Hellertown

A Hellertown business that helped customers get rid of something has been replaced by one that will be giving them something–cash–for gold jewelry they no longer want or need.

Main Street Gold Buyers opened last week at 638 Main Street in a small building that previously housed Al’s Barber Shop; a hair-cutting business that operated there for nearly half a century.

Owner Alex Rivera said he and a business partner looked at other potential locations before settling on the small barber shop building in Hellertown, which his partner purchased and renovated.

Raised in Bethlehem, Rivera is in charge of the business’s retail operation, which he said was an opportunity too good to pass up.

In addition to buying used gold and silver, Main Street Gold Buyers also sells gold, silver and other precious metals in the form of coins that are typically purchased as a type of investment. They also sell non-currency precious metals to individuals interested in “stacking,” which he said is a term investors use to describe saving money by investing it in gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

Due to recent fluctuations in various markets, he said many people are looking for more financial security in this economy, which is something investing in precious metals offers.

“It’s physical,” he said. “You have the physical silver or the physical gold.”

“It’s been around forever,” he added. “The price of gold has always gone up.”

Currently, gold is selling for more than $1,900 an ounce.

Although it is primarily a coin shop for investors and a place to sell gold and silver, Rivera said Main Street Gold Buyers has jewelry for sale and may offer more if there is customer demand for it.

He said he has already had foot traffic in his store from local residents curious about his new business, which is located in the heart of the borough’s downtown, across from the recently opened Italian restaurant Taste of Italy.

“It’s an up-and-coming city,” he said of Hellertown, “especially with it being close to 78 and the casino.”

Rivera said anyone who visits his store can expect to receive competitive, top payouts for the gold and silver jewelry they bring with them.

At Main Street Gold Buyers, sophisticated equipment is used to test individual pieces in order to determine their purity and weight. Appraisals are performed on-the-spot, are free and do not require a commitment to sell.

Rivera said he also wants customers to also feel secure when they visit the business.

To maintain safety and security, the front door is kept locked. Visitors should ring the doorbell on the right side of the front door and then wait for the buzzer before pushing the door to open it.

Main Street Gold Buyers is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

More information may be found online at MainStGoldBuyers.com, by calling 610-226-5657 or by emailing Rivera at mainstgoldbuyers@gmail.com.