Local Run/Walk Helping in the Battle Against Prostate Cancer

If you know anything about prostate cancer, perhaps it is that it’s one of the most common forms of cancer among men, along with being one of the most treatable. That doesn’t mean, however, that it isn’t deadly in some–and life-altering in all–cases. In fact, prostate cancer claims the life of an American man every 15 minutes.

ZERO Prostate Cancer is a national organization dedicated to changing that statistic by finding a cure, as well as the co-sponsor–with the Blue Ribbon Cancer Coalition of Pennsylvania–of the annual Lehigh Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.

The run/walk–part of ZERO Prostate Cancer’s national Run/Walk series–is an annual celebration of prostate cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and families as well as an opportunity to promote disease awareness, educate men about their risk and raise critical funding to support patients and families.

This year’s race will bring together residents of the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at Upper Saucon Township Community Park, 3231 Preston Lane, Bethlehem. Aside from the run/walk, there will be guest speakers, local vendors, food, children’s activities and more at the park.

“As the largest men’s health event series in the world, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series shares hope, inspires action and builds community among patients and the people who love them,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO Prostate Cancer’s CEO. “It’s incredibly empowering to see patients and caregivers build extended and cause-driven families through this event series every year.”

Bearse noted that the Run/Walk is being held in 50 U.S. cities this year for the first time ever.

“We are thrilled to have Lehigh Valley as one of our 50 communities nationwide that have committed to raising significant funding and awareness, building local prostate cancer communities and ending prostate cancer,” said Tracy Cesaretti, ZERO’s Vice President of Events. “We look forward to seeing all of our ZERO Champions at our Run/Walks across the country so that together we can raise critical funds and awareness for men and their families.”

Established in 2007, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is a growing, nationwide series that attracts patients, survivors, family members, friends, medical professionals and athletes who

come together as a community to save lives and keep families together. ZERO is grateful to longtime Premier Partner AbbVie, National Caregiver Sponsor Bayer and national sponsors including Astellas, Sumitomo Pharma, Pfizer Oncology, Tolmar, AstraZeneca, Lilly, Lantheus and Novartis.

Additional facts about prostate cancer:

According to a recent report from the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer continues to be one of the most common cancers among men nationwide, showing a 3 percent increase in incidence per year and a 5 percent increase in advanced-stage diagnoses per year since 2014.

Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men (aside from skin cancers) and the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

Black men are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with, and more than twice as likely to die from, prostate cancer than white men are.

For more information or to register for this year’s event, visit zerocancer.run/lehighvalley.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of communities. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined with a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education and research.