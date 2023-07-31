Leona M. Wieder, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Leona M. Wieder, 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Gracedale, Nazareth. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Leona M. Wieder, 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Gracedale, Nazareth. She was born in Center Valley on Dec. 11, 1934 to the late Leo and Mildred (Wilt) Shaffer. Leona worked at Valley Manor Nursing Home, Coopersburg in the housekeeping department for 30 years. She enjoyed car shows, flea markets, music in the parks, and picnics with family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Richard D. Wieder Jr. (Sheree) of Upper Nazareth Township, Gail L. Conrad of Hellertown; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.