Car Crashed into Rocks in Road, Police Say

A Sunday drive along Easton Road in Durham Township, Bucks County, turned unexpectedly rocky for the occupants of one vehicle July 30.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

A Sunday drive along Easton Road in Durham Township, Bucks County, turned unexpectedly rocky for the occupants of one vehicle July 30.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the trip went awry shortly after 12:30 p.m., when a southbound car–identified as a 2019 Toyota Corolla–struck rocks that had fallen onto the roadway.

The Corolla’s undercarriage was damaged by the collision, which police said occurred near Sunday Road.

None of the vehicle’s occupants was injured in the crash, police said.

A report issued by the barracks noted that all were wearing seat belts at the time, and that the driver was able to bring the car to a “controlled final rest” on Easton Road, which is also Rt. 611.

The car was towed from the scene because the driver “did not feel comfortable to drive (it) far due to an oil leak,” police said.