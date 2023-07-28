Grant J. Geiger, 59, of Emmaus (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Grant J. Geiger

Grant J. Geiger, age 59, of Emmaus, passed away on July 22, 2023 in Allentown. He was the loving husband of Maia T. (Blankenbiller), with whom he shared 23 years of marriage and renewed their vows in Italy in 2015. Born in Giessen, Germany, he was a son of R. Jay and Gloria (Yost) Geiger. He graduated from Allen High School in 1981. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State in 1985 and later earned his Master’s degree in education from West Chester University in 1996. In 2017, he earned his second Master’s degree in education from Edinboro University. He spent a 27-year career as a school counselor, most of which was at Saucon Valley High School. He was a Ski Club advisor at Saucon Valley High School. Grant’s pride and joy was his son Ty, to whom he gave a love for music as well as a kind heart. He loved spending time with Maia and Ty. Grant loved riding his mountain bike on South Mountain. Even though he traveled all over the world and rode in exotic places, he was always happiest riding “his mountain.” Grant had a love for music and attending concerts with friends and family. He loved the Beatles and David Bowie. He loved camping at Slumber Valley Campground with friends, and later in his life with his son Ty. Slumber Valley was a special place where Grant swam in The Falls, jumped in The Kettle and played some exciting games of “Dave.” He loved spending time at his family’s summer home in Point Phillips. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and you could find him lying in his hammock in his backyard watching the solar lights come on one by one at night. He enjoyed being outdoors and taking photographs. His best friend shares a beautiful remembrance: “You couldn’t ask for a better best friend.”

SURVIVORS

Grant is survived by his wife: Maia; son: Ty Geiger; parents: R. Jay and Gloria Geiger; sister: Greta Beatty and husband Paul; nephew: Garrett Beatty; uncle and aunt: Brian and Kathy Bodner; and many cousins.

SERVICE

A celebration of Grant’s life will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Grant’s memory to Community Bike Works.