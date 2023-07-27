Get Ready to Swelter, Forecasters Say

For those with an aversion to extreme heat, the summer of 2023 has been relatively easy to deal with so far. However, that has changed this week, as hot air has invaded the region from the west.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

For those with an aversion to extreme heat, the summer of 2023 has been relatively easy to deal with so far. However, that has changed this week, as hot air has invaded the region from the west.

And forecasters say the worst of it will impact the Lehigh Valley on Friday.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for Northampton, Lehigh and upper Bucks counties is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday due to the potential for heat-related illnesses to occur.

That potential will be higher than it normally is when temperatures reach the 90s because of high humidity, forecasters said.

Friday’s forecast high temperature is 94 degrees, but due to high dewpoints in the low 70s that will feel more like 104 degrees, according to the NWS.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service’s office in Mount Holly, N.J., recommended.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, and extra precautions should be taken by those who work or spend time outside, the NWS said.

Among the recommendations are:

Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Take frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioned spaces

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids in order to stay hydrated

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can include nausea, dizziness, headache, confusion, a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, fainting and loss of consciousness

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the advisory said. Heat stroke is an emergency and 911 should be called if someone is believed to be suffering from it.

Thursday’s high temperature reached at least 89 degrees at Allentown, and when combined with the humidity temperatures felt like they were in the mid 90s.

Many residents sought relief from the heat at destinations such as the Hellertown Pool, which typically sees large crowds turn out on days when the mercury reaches the mid 80s or higher.

The pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and is located across the street from Dimmick Park on Durham Street in the borough.

The forecast after Friday

For those without a pool to enjoy cooler temperatures are on the way. Saturday’s forecast high in the Lehigh Valley is 91, but on Sunday temperatures are forecast to fall. Highs for the area will be in the upper 70s to low 80s next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast, and lows will be in the upper 50s. And after this week’s heat, that may feel downright frosty.