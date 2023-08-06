No Injuries Reported Following I-78 Hit-and-Run: Police

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said no one riding in a car reported being injured after it was struck in a June 25 hit-and-run accident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. at mile marker 67.6 and involved a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta in addition to the unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

According to a police accident report, the Jetta was being driven by a 33 year-old Old Bridge, N.J., woman, whose passenger was a 2-year-old girl who was seated in a child safety seat.

Police said the woman was traveling in the left lane in front of another vehicle, and when traffic began to slow, the other vehicle’s front bumper struck the Jetta.

The woman who was hit pulled over on the highway’s right shoulder in the area of the crash, police said, while the other driver continued traveling east in the left lane.

If identified, police said that driver would be cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for following too closely. However, the report included no information about the person or their vehicle.