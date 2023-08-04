Hellertown Pool to Briefly Close, Reopen Under Former Manager

A surprise announcement about the Hellertown Pool made by borough officials Friday is being met with excitement.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A surprise announcement about the Hellertown Pool made by borough officials Friday is being met with excitement.

Although the pool will be closed this weekend–Aug. 5 and Aug. 6–when it reopens Monday it will be under the direction of former longtime manager Ed Kolosky, it was announced.

“Welcome back, Ed!” and “best news ever” were two of the comments residents shared on Facebook in response to the news.

Kolosky last oversaw the pool’s daily operation as Aquatics Manager just before the Covid pandemic temporarily shuttered most public swimming pools in 2020.

Since reopening, it has been under contracted management with the local YMCA–in 2021–and other management; a change that has coincided with increased staffing issues, and which some regular pool-goers have criticized.

In July, a recent Hellertown Pool visitor posted in a local Facebook group that she was denied a refund after the pool was closed due to a severe weather threat, shortly after she’d paid admission.

That post generated numerous comments by dissatisfied pool guests, many of whom cited his experience and ability to maintain order in advocating for Kolosky to manage the facility again.

A retired Saucon Valley High School teacher and swim coach, Kolosky was regularly able to recruit local teens to work at the Hellertown Pool during the years in which he ran it.

One major issue borough officials said was affecting the experiences of pool visitors this year was defecation on a changing room floor, as well as the clogging of toilets in the pool’s restrooms.

With this year’s swimming season now drawing to a close, it’s unclear what if any meaningful changes Kolosky’s return could signal in the near term.

Weather permitting, the Hellertown Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. It is located at 575 Durham Street, across from Dimmick Park and next to Borough Authority Park.

Parking for the pool is available in a lot across the street from the historic bathhouse building. A concession stand and a splash pad are some of the other amenities available to pool visitors.

For more information about the Hellertown Pool, including daily admission rates and regulations, visit the Hellertown borough website. There is also a Hellertown Pool Facebook page to follow.